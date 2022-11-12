 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

