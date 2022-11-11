Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
