Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.