Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.