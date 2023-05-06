It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
