The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
