Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
