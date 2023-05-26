Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
