Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.