Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear ski…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …