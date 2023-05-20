It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …