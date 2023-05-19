Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …