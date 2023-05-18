Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.