Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.