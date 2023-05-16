The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…