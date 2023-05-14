Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.