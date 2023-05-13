Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …