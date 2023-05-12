Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…