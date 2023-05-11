Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may…
There's a chance of rain Friday through Sunday, but there will be peaks and gaps in the shower and thunderstorm activity. We're here to help y…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…