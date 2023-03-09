It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.