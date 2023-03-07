Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.