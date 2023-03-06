Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.