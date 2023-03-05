The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…