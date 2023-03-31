Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
