Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…