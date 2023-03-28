Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.