Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
