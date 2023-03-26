Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Gen…