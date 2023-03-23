Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
