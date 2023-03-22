Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.