Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
