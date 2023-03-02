The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
