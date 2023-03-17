Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
