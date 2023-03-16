Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There i…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Ther…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…