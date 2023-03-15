Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
