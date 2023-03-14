Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.