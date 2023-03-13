It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
