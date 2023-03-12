Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
