Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
