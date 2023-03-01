Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.