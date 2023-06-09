The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…