The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…