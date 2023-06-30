The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll …