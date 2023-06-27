Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…