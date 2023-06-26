Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
