Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…