Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 …
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…