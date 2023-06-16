The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
