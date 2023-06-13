Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
