Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 d…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. T…